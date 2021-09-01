Dog Swim Set for Sept. 11

The pooches will soon get their turn in the water.

The A.V. Symington Aquatic Center at Ida Lee Park Recreation will play host to the 13th annual Dog Swim on Saturday, Sept. 11.

The pool will be open for the dog-only swim for two sessions: from 9-10:30 a.m., and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The event allows local pups the opportunity to have fun in a safe, enclosed area while swimming off-leash with other dogs. All dogs must be six months old, legally licensed, vaccinated, and wearing a visible dog license. All exits will be gated and a veterinarian will be on-site as a precaution.

There is limited space available in each session, and pre-registration is required. There will be no registration the day of the event. Those attending must be at least 12 years of age with dog handlers being 16 years or older. At this time, masks are not required to be worn in the event area, but that could change. Attendees should plan on maintaining a social distance of six feet from those not in their party, dogs excluded.

The fee is $5 per person. Registration is currently available through WebTrac or by visiting the front desk at Ida Lee Recreation Center. Walk-up registration on the day of the event will not be available. For more information, go to idalee.org or call 703-777-1368.