Flash Flood, Tornados Watches in Effect as Ida Dumps Rain on Loudoun

As the remnants of Hurricane Ida cross the Mid-Atlantic, Loudoun and the region are under flash flood and river flooding watches, with tornados also possible, according to the National Weather Service.

The flash flood watch remains in effect through the night and into Thursday morning as the region sees heavy rainfall. Wind gusts and even tornados are possible through the afternoon and evening. A tornado watch is in effect through 7 p.m. Additionally, the weather service has issued a watch for flooding around the Potomac River.

Rainfall of 2 to 4 inches is expected, with localized amounts up to 6 inches possible.

A watch means weather conditions could lead to dangerous weather; a warning means that dangerous weather event has actually been spotted. People in the path of a tornado warning should seek shelter immediately.

Loudoun County government offers information on storm preparedness, as well as preparing for flooding and tornado safety. The federal government also offers safety and preparedness tips for a wide variety of dangerous weather and other natural disasters at ready.gov.