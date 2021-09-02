Letter: Lauren Harris, Leesburg

Editor: After the last session of the General Assembly, I received a summary from Dave LaRock, my Delegate. What I learned from his letter shocked me.

The bills he filed were common sense proposals that, in my opinion, would have benefited allof the people he serves, and all Virginians for that matter, if the ruling Democrats had put aside politics and worked with Delegate LaRock to pass the bills into law. That’s what they’re there for, right?

It appears that some solid proposals by LaRock were never even given a hearing.

It bothers me that when the Democrats hold the majority and the governor’s seat, they kill good bills just to be able to discredit a Republican.

Dave proposed laws to make government workers who telework more accountable and to help hold police who need discipline accountable.

A few days ago, I saw a flier from Dave’s opponent saying Dave was ineffective because his bills failed to pass, but his opponent makes no mention of how worthwhile the bills were. That tells me Paul Siker, LaRock’s opponent, wants to join the Democrat team and play right along with their nonsense.

Well, I’m fed up with people attacking Dave when he puts so much effort into what he does.

Keep up the good work Delegate LaRock. Siker, no thanks to your kind of games.

Lauren Harris, Leesburg