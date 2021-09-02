Pursuing State Trooper Crashes into Speeding Motorcyclist

The State Police is investigating a crash involving a trooper who was pursuing a speeding motorcycle on the Dulles Greenway this morning.

According to the report, the trooper initiated a traffic stop on an eastbound motorcyclist driving 84 miles per hour at 9:42 a.m. Sept. 2. The driver sped away. The pursuit, which continued onto the Dulles Toll Road in Fairfax County, reached speeds of up to 130 mph.

The crash happened approximately a half mile west of Rt. 657. According to an initial report, the motorcyclist lost control and crashed. A later report from the State Police said themotorcycle pulled off to the shoulder and suddenly braked. The trooper was unable to stop before striking the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, an adult male, was airlifted to Inova Fairfax Hospital, where he was treated for what were described as life-threatening injuries. He was wearing a helmet.

The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team was called to assist with the ongoing crash investigation. Both the crash and pursuit remain under investigation.