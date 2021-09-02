Loudoun School Board Faces Deadline to Fill Vacant Seat

In an email to School Board members yesterday, Superintendent Scott Ziegler said that the board must move quickly to appoint someone to the seat left vacant by the death of Leslee King (Broad Run) on Tuesday.

“While it is uncomfortable to discuss this so soon after Ms. King’s death, Policy 2120 sets a tight timeline and provides the Board only 45 days to fill vacant seats,” Ziegler’s email said.

According to School Board policy, the board must follow a process to appoint a replacement by Oct. 15. The procedure requires that the vacancy is advertised locally, for interested and qualified individuals to apply to the Registrar’s Office.Candidates must be registered voters in the Broad Run District.

Then, a public hearing will be held to allow for comment from the public. The School Board must appoint the replacement following the public hearing, within 45 days of the vacancy’s creation.

The selected appointee will serve until a special election is held. Under state law, that election will be held no later than the next General Election on Nov. 8, 2022, however the School Board may petition the Circuit Court for an earlier date.