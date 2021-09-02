Walker to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award for Veterans Support

Academy of United States Veterans will present DavidW.Walker, ofLovettsville, with theFrank Prautzsch Lifetime AchievementAward in recognition of his public service within the veteran community.

Walker has served as president and chief executive officer of the Leesburg-based Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes since 2012, after having served the organization in a volunteer capacity from its founding and as a member of its board of directors for eight years. Since its establishment in 2004, the Coalition has provided direct financial assistance to thousands of America’s combat-wounded veterans. Its Emergency Financial Aid program has stopped foreclosure proceedings on veterans’ homes and kept their vehicles from being repossessed. Its Heroes Thanking Heroes program provides transitional, part-time, flexible employment to nearly 50 combat-wounded veterans or their primary caregivers, enabling them to make phone calls from their homes.

Frank Prautzsch Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes an individual whose achievements and contributions of public service lead to a more effective and responsive public administration nationwide.The award is presented to an individual with philanthropic involvement for a minimum of 20 years and with a proven record of exceptional public service

The award will be presented to during the AUSV’s annual Veterans Awards Program, taking place in Las Vegas, NV, on Jan. 22, 2022.

“I am truly humbled to be recognized by the AUSV and to have my name associated with one of America’s distinguished heroes,Frank Prautzsch,” Walker said. “As head of the Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes, it has been an honor of a lifetime to serve the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces, and their families, who have sacrificed so much to defend our freedoms and way of life. I accept this honor on behalf of my entire team, which works side-by-side daily with combat-wounded veterans, their caregivers, and families to provide emergency financial aid and other critical support. And I pledge to continue serving in the spirit of this Award as long as I am able.”