Final Riverside Parkway Segment to Open

Loudoun County officials and contractors gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony on the last piece of Riverside Parkway on Thursday, completing a road connection between River Creek Parkway and Loudoun County Parkway.

The Riverside Parkway segment has eliminated Lexington Drive and now extends Riverside Parkway from Riverside Commons Plaza to Loudoun County Parkway at George Washington Boulevard, completing a missing link in the county’s road network and offering an alternative to Rt. 7.

During the Sept. 2 event, County Chair Phyllis J. Randal (D-At Large) said those kinds of road projects keep traffic moving, getting people home faster to spend more time with their families.

“These things seem kind of mundane—we cut ribbons all the time—but these are the things that actually improve quality of life,” Randall said.

The $18.3 million project constructed a four-lane, median-divided roadway from Riverside Commons Plaza to Loudoun County Parkway at George Washington Boulevard. The project also included the removal of Lexington Drive on both sides of Rt. 7, a new water main and the replacement of the existing temporary traffic signal at Loudoun County Parkway and George Washington Boulevard with a permanent signal. It was funded in part with Northern Virginia Transportation Authority funding.

The roadway is scheduled to open to traffic the week of Sept. 5.