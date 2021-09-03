Loudoun Chamber Announces Small Business Awards Finalists

The Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce has announced the 24 finalists competing in the 27thAnnual Loudoun Small Business Awards.

The Chamber also has opened voting for the People’s Choice Award, which will remain open for one week, closing at at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9.

The finalists are competing for top honors in six industry categories. The winner in each category will then be in the running for the title ofthe Small Business of the Year.

The finalists for Loudoun’s Entrepreneur of the Year will be announced Sept. 10.

“So many of Loudoun’s small businesses have demonstrated remarkable resilience and made so many selfless sacrifices to support our community throughout the COVID-19 crisis,” Chamber President Tony Howard stated. “The businesses and entrepreneurs who are honored as finalists for the 2021 Loudoun Small Business Awards are great examples of the ingenuity and devotion to Loudoun that so many in our small businesses community possess.”

The finalists were chosen from almost 100 applications by committees of local business leaders and industry experts.

A weeklong, online ballot is now open for the community to vote for their favorites in each category. Not only will that help decide the winners in each category, but the top vote getter will win the 2021 People’s Choice Award. Voting is online atLoudounChamber.org/SBA.

The 27thAnnual Loudoun Small Business Awards ceremony will be held on Friday, Oct. 29, at The National Conference Center in Lansdowne. Sponsorships and tickets are available. For more information, call 703-777-2176 or go toLoudounChamber.org/events.

Finalists for Superior Service Business of the Year, Sponsored by Comfenergy

Dogtopia of Purcellville

Extraordinary Transitions – Long & Foster

Housecleaning Heroes LLC

Stone Ridge Oral & Facial Surgery

Finalists for Nonprofit Organization of the Year, Sponsored by Claude Moore Charitable Foundatioin

INMED Partnerships for Children

JK Community Farm

Loudoun Cares

Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy

Finalists for Virtual Business of the Year, Sponsored by Backflow Technology

Cheers in a Box

Cucinamore

Purpose WorX LLC

Yield Bookkeeping Services

Finalists for Main Street Business of the Year, Sponsored by MainStreet Bank

AWL Creative at A Wedding Loft

Lost Rhino Brewing Company

The Clay and Metal Loft

The Marketing Management Group

Finalists for Health & Wellness Business of the Year, Sponsored by Lowes Island Dentistry

WB20 Whole Body 20 EMS

Dulles Life Smiles

Nutri Muscle Meals

Physician Premiere Weight & Wellness Center

Finalists for Loudoun Destination Business of the Year, Sponsored by Bank of Clark County

Escape Room LoCo

Magnolias at the Mill

The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm

The Zone