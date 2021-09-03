Loudoun Resumes Free COVID-19 Testing Events

With COVID-19 continuing to spread in Loudoun, the county government will once again offer free, drive-through COVID-19 mass testing events to give residents another option for free testing.

The events will be held on alternate Thursdays in September and October from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at locations around the county.

“We encourage people to get tested if they are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue and a new loss of taste or smell or if they have been potentially exposed to someone with COVID-19, regardless of their vaccination status,” Loudoun County Health Director Dr. David Goodfriend stated. “There are a number of testing options in the community and I encourage anyone who thinks they may have been exposed to COVID-19 to get evaluated and tested promptly, either privately or through one of the county’s testing events.”

Goodfriend added that while waiting for a COVID-19 test result, people should stay home and away from others if they have symptoms, or if they are not fully vaccinated and have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19.

The testing events are free and open to all, with no age or residency requirements and no prescriptions or appointments necessary. A person does not have to exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested. A PCR test nasal swab will be administered, which tests for the novel coronavirus. No antibody or rapid tests will be offered, and no COVID-19 vaccine will be available at those events.

To reduce wait times, the county encourages people planning to get tested are encouraged to complete a registration form in advance. The forms are available in English and Spanish at loudoun.gov/COVID19testing. Forms will also be available at the testing locations.

The testing schedule is as follows:

Sept. 7:Philip A. Bolen Memorial Park, 42405 Claudia Drive, Leesburg; enter the park on Crosstrail Boulevard from Sycolin Road.

Sept. 21:Claude Moore Park, 46150 Loudoun Park Lane in Sterling.

Oct. 5:Franklin Park, 17501Franklin ParkDrive,Purcellville; follow signs to the baseball field parking lot.

Oct. 19:Philip A. Bolen Memorial Park, 42405 Claudia Drive, Leesburg; enter the park on Crosstrail Boulevard from Sycolin Road.

Other testing locations can also be found at loudoun.gov/covid19testing.