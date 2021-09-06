Leesburg Buffalo Wild Wings Sponsors Loudoun Aces

The Buffalo Wild Wings in Leesburg hung a new jersey on the wall Wednesday, Sept. 1—one from Loudoun Aces, a nonprofit travel baseball organization dedicated to building young players on and off the diamond.

It wasn’t the first visit to Buffalo Wild Wings for the Loudoun Aces. The teams often play at Good Times Park about a mile up Fort Evans Road, and coaches and players often gather at the restaurant afterwards. So, for the sports bar-themed restaurant, it made “perfect sense,” said Buffalo Wild Wings General Manager Sean Leonard. When the Loudoun Aces called about a sponsorship, he jumped on board immediately.

“They’ve been coming in with their families after games for years and years, so it was about time we made it official,” Leonard said.

“It really shows the commitment not only from the restaurant but more so it shows the commitment from businesses in the community to support youth programs,” said Loudoun Aces president Josh Palm.

The jersey’s frame was donated by another sponsor of the club, Leesburg’s My Frame Store.

The club not only teaches players the skills of the game, but sportsmanship, community involvement and service off the field. Players also take part in service-related programs, and Palm said the contributions of sponsors like Buffalo Wild Wings means the families don’t have to bear the full cost of the teams, and players spend less time fundraising and more time helping in their communities with things like food and toy drives, serving meals to the hungry or serving disabled people in the community.

Learn more about Loudoun Aces, including how to sponsor the club, at LoudounAcesBaseball.com.