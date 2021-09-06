Loudoun Literacy Announces Spelling Bee Hosts

Loudoun Literacy Council has announced the lineup for the return of the annual Not Your Kid’s Spelling Bee.

The spelling bee, a night of fun and fundraising set for Oct. 15 at the National Conference Center, will feature Loudoun Economic Development Executive Director Buddy Rizer as emcee, and three quizmasters: Loudoun County Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large), Loudoun Chamber of Commerce President Tony Howard, and Loudoun County Public Library Director Chang Liu. Howard will host a name-that-tune game with musical guest The Frayed Knots.

Sponsorships, silent auction donations and tickets are still available. Learn more at LoudounLiteracy.org.