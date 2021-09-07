Letter: Alfred P. Van Huyck, Round Hill

Editor: I like Sen. John Bell. I voted for Sen. Bell. But I voted for Sen. Bell to take our rural concerns to Richmond. I did not vote for him to bring his prestige to Loudoun to bully our supervisors to vote for the AT&T Tower on Short Hill Mountains against our specific policies in the Loudoun 2019 Plan and our Zoning Ordinance, which prohibit such towers on the ridgelines.

Senator Bell’s action is wrong on multiple levels.

1. This is a local issue with no state Dillon Rule implications.

2. With his threats to “override” in Richmond if our Board of Supervisors vote to deny the tower, he has cast a shadow across the integrity of the Board of Supervisors. There never has been any doubt in my mind of the integrity of supervisor’s decisions. Now they must answer for a vote to approve the tower.Was their vote influenced by Sen. Bell’s threats to override and therefore humiliate them in Richmond?

3. Sen. Bell’s action, while obviously more benign, has nonetheless the same disregard for local government democracy that we are seeing in Texas and other states. No one should condone state legislators attempting to influence local government democracy.

4. Sen. Bell claims to be “deeply committed to preserving the environment,” but his actions here say development and dollars come first.

One of my favorite lines from the movies was when the totally frustrated actor yells out, “God, did you make a mistake, or did you do it deliberately?” So, if you see Sen. Bell, and feel he has let us down, ask him, “Senator Bell was it a mistake or did you do it deliberately?”

If it wasn’t a mistake Sen. Bell owes his constituents a much more detailed explanation than his pathetic “the firefighters” made me do it.

Alfred P. Van Huyck, Round Hill