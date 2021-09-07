Loudoun Education Foundation Taps Nadler as Executive Director

The Loudoun Education Foundation has named Danielle Nadler its new executive director.

Nadler has been a fixture in local education for over a decade. Prior to joining the Loudoun Education Foundation as director of communications, she was the managing editorof Loudoun Now, and part of the team that launched the paper in 2015. She worked as a newspaper journalist in Minnesota, California, and Nevada before coming to Virginia.

“I saw LEF’s work firsthand over the nine years I covered local schools as a journalist. They support programs that provide teachers with classroom grants, offer much-needed student scholarships, and provide meals to food-insecure families, just to name a few,” Nadler said. “Our staff and board are working hard to make LEF a household name in Loudoun County—one that is equated with meaningful, life-changing programs for local students and teachers.”

“The LEF Trustees are excited to have Danielle at the helm of this fast-growing organization,” said Scott Miller, president of LEF’s Board of Trustees. “With the relationships she’s built in Loudoun County and her passion for giving students and teachers the tools they need to excel, she is the right choice to lead LEF into this next chapter.”

Nadler lives in Leesburg with her husband and their 3-year-old-son.

She succeeds Dawn Meyer, who served in the position for 13 years prior toretiring in June. Under Meyer’s leadership, LEF grew to raise $3 million to support students and teachers in Loudoun County.