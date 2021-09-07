Loudoun Education Foundation to Host Annual Golf Classic

The Loudoun Education Foundation will hold its annual Golf Classic, the organization’s largest fundraiser, on Oct. 4, at the Golf Club at Creighton Farms. The Pro-Am tournament, which pairs players with professionals, still has spots open.

The event raises money to support critical and innovative programs that foster the academic success of Loudoun County students and teachers. The programs provide under-represented students with learning opportunities. LEF funds mental health support, offers teachers classroom grants, and provides meals for food-insecure students.

“This is a chance to golf at one of the most sought-after courses on the East Coast, while helping to support the Loudoun Education Foundation’s mission to ensure every Loudoun County student and teacher has the toolsand opportunities they need to reach their full potential,” LEF Executive Director Danielle Nadler said.

The Golf Classic features longest-drive and closest-to-the-hole contests, a cookout lunch, and a banquet at the conclusion of the tournament.

Individuals may register to play for $650. Teams may register for $2500.

LEF is also offering Golf Classic sponsorship opportunities, including:

Title Sponsor $15,000

Event and Banquet Sponsor $8,000

Contest Sponsor $4,500

Technology Sponsor $3,000

Hole & Tee Sponsor $500

The deadline to register to play is Sept. 27, and to sponsor Sept. 22.

The event will also feature a raffle for a trip to the 150thOpen Championship at Saint Andrews July 11-15. A $100 raffle ticket gives contestants the chance to win the five-day, four-night stay at a four-star hotel in Edinburgh, Scotland, two rounds of golf, and two general admission tickets to the first round of the Open. The deadline to enter the raffle is Oct. 4. Tickets purchases are a tax-deductible charitable donation.

For more information, call LEF at 703-717-3339 or 571-252-1102.