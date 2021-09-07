Nevarez Returns to Lansdowne Resort as HR Director

Awilda Nevarez has been appointed director of Human Resources of Lansdowne Resort.

She most recently worked at Inn at Perry Cabin Resort in St. Michaels, MD.Prior to that she was director of Human Resources for Omni Hotels and Resort Amelia Island Plantation, director of Human Resources at Bedford Springs. She also previous served as corporate director of Human Resources for Benchmark Hospitality Hotels and Resorts, the owner of Lansdowne Resort.

“We are so happy to welcome Awilda back home to Lansdowne Resort,” said Executive Director Kevin Carter. “This is the place where she started her amazing Resort career.She will be able to use her training and knowledge to continue to attract and build leaders for the property so our guests have the best experience possible.”

“I am thrilled to rejoin the team of Lansdowne Resort at this pivotal time in our industry,” Nevarez said. “Our team is growing, and we are excited to share new programs, wellness initiatives and so much more as we safely run our full operation during this pandemic. Our goal is to find the best workforce to provide curated experiences and environments to promote self-discovery.”

Nevarez, a Leesburg resident, is an advanced HR generalist and member of the Society for Human Resource Management and a graduate of Monroe College with a degree in business administration.