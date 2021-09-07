Round Hill Woman Dies in Outer Banks Boat Crash

According to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, a 29-year-old Round Hill woman died Monday after she was ejected from a rented boat that hit a sandbar near Hatteras Inlet.

According to the report, the incident happened at approximately 2 p.m. Sept. 6 near the Ocracoke ferry dock. The21-foot Carolina skiffrented from Hatteras Parasail was traveling southwest across Hatteras Inlet when it ran aground on a sand shoal.

Brandi A. Lash was thrown from the vessel and then run over by the boat.She has died from her injuries.

Several agencies responded to the scene following a 911 call, including the National Park Service, U.S. Coast Guard, Hyde County Sheriffs’ Office, and NC Wildlife Officers.NC Wildlife is leading the investigation.Contributing factors to the incident include inexperience and hazardous waters, according to the report.