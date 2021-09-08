One Loudoun Food Festival Set for Saturday

Foodies, take note—you might want to add One Loudoun in Ashburn to your list of weekend stops.

Taste of One Loudoun, an opportunity to sample cuisine from more than 20 One Loudoun restaurants, is set for 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.

The free event will feature food samples, small plates and custom food offerings for sale, a beer garden sponsored by the Alamo Drafthouse, live music and entertainment, more food and local vendors, a photo booth, giveaways, games, and more.

The inaugural food festival is sponsored by XCal Shooting Sports and Fitness. For more information, go to downtownoneloudoun.com.