Participants Sought for Celebrate Purcellville

Town businesses and organizations may now participate in Celebrate Purcellvillefor free.

Town leaders and the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board re-evaluated the event and decided to forgo the registration fee. Businessesthat have a current Town of Purcellville business license and nonprofits located within the incorporated town limitsmayregister onlineat no cost. Applications are due Sept. 17.

Celebrate Purcellville is a week-long, town-wide event will be held Oct. 4-10. It is designed to encourage visitors to come to local businesses, enjoy local food and beverage options, tour the town, and enjoy live music and activities. There will be a Celebrate Purcellville passport that participants may take to participating businesses and organizations to be stamped and to get a special offer.Passports with a minimum of 10 stamps may be turned in by Oct.10 for a chance to win a prize. Winners will be announced on Oct. 10 during the event finale in Dillon’s Woods.

For details and registration, go to purcellvilleva.gov.