Pierogi Restaurant Arrives at ChefScape

A restaurant that began as a ghost kitchen a little more than a year ago is celebrating the opening of its second brick and mortar establishment at ChefScape in the Village at Leesburg.

Rogi is a new concept and rebrand borne out of Zofia’s Kitchen. The restaurant menu will highlight its popular pierogi as well as soups, salads and sandwiches.

The second Rogi location opens this weekend at Chefscape in the Village at Leesburg in the former Tia Pepe space. The grand opening weekend will feature specials and limited-edition fall preview items with every order over $20 starting Thursday, Sept. 9 and lasting all weekend, or until supplies run out. On Friday, Sept. 10, Rogi partners with Old Ox Brewery for a tap takeover and pierogi pairing featuring a musical performance by guitarist Ted Garber.

The Ballston, Leesburg and another planned location in Tysons Corner will share the same core menu. Rogi at ChefScape will be available for delivery through its website as well as DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub. The restaurant will also be open for dine-in and takeout orders from 3 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 3 to 10 p.m. Fridays, noon to 10 p.m. Saturdays, and noon to 9 p.m. Sundays. These hours may likely expand in the near future, according to a press release.

“Many, many people reached out to us and asked if we could to deliver to other locations in Northern Virginia and DC as soon as we opened in December,” stated Ed Hardy, chef and partner of Rogi. “As soon as we were able to work out how to produce enough pierogi to meet demand we were able to commit to the Leesburg space.”

“We’re opening at the perfect time,” continued Hardy. “Pierogi are the perfect food for fall and we’re adding exciting new fall-themed menu items alongwith our new location.”

Hardy also mentioned that both locations will offer Halloween- and Thanksgiving-themed pierogi as well as other creative specials. “We want to keep our fans engaged and entertained,” he said, “and if that means trying new items every week that makes our job more satisfying.”

For more information, go to facebook.com/orderrogi.