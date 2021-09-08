Romanchyk Named Loudoun Gov’t CFO

Loudoun County Administrator Tim Hemstreet announced Sept. 7 that Janet Romanchyk has been appointed the county government’s chief financial officer and director of the Department of Finance and Budget effective immediately.

Romanchyk has been serving as acting CFO and acting director of the department, having previously served as deputy CFO and deputy director of the department since 2019. She took on the acting director role when her predecessor, Erin McLellan, was named an assistant county administrator on March 26, 2020.

“Janet brings both expertise and a deep history with the county to her new position as CFO,” Hemstreet stated. “During her career with Loudoun County, she has played a vital role in many of our most important financial transactions and is committed to maintaining fiscal responsibility and stewardship of tax dollars.”

As Loudoun County CFO, Romanchyk will oversee the county’s financial strategy and operations. In addition, she will oversee the planning, directing, coordinating and supervising of the county’s budgeting, capital improvement planning, long-term financial planning, accounting, auditing, cash flow, capital financing, payroll and procurement.

Romanchyk joined the county government as the controller in 2011. She was appointed director of what was then the Department of Finance and Procurement in 2017. That department merged with the Department of Management and Budget to become the current Department of Finance and Budget in 2019.

Prior to coming to Loudoun County, Romanchyk was a budget analyst for the Fauquier County school system before moving to the Fauquier County government as assistant finance director in 2004 and becoming finance director in 2009. Before that, she was the financial manager for Oswego County Opportunities, a nonprofit organization, in Fulton, New York.

Romanchyk is also treasurer of the Virginia Government Finance Officers Association.

She holds bachelor’s degree in accounting and public justice from Empire State College in New York and the State University of New York at Oswego, and a master’s degree in public administration from George Mason University.