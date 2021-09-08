Willisville Gets Historic Marker

The Willisville Preservation Foundation this week celebrated the unveiling of a historic road marker honoring the history of the village

In December 2019, Willisville became the first historically African American village in Loudoun County to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the result of a two-year partnership between the Willisville community and the Virginia Piedmont Heritage Area Association.

Willisville’s origins predate the Civil War, originally inhabited by enslaved and free African Americans. In 1868, residents erected the first building for education and worship, with support from Richard H. Dulany of Welbourne, the Freedmen’s Bureau, and members of the community.The village was later named after resident Henson Willis, the first person to be buried in the Old Willisville Cemetery.The Willisville Historic District includes the school, built in 1921 after the original building burned; Willisville Store (1922-24), and Willisville Chapel (1924).

The foundation worked with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources on the project. The sign was approved in March and is now posted at the intersection of Rt. 50 and Willisville Road.