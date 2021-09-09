Keyon Vincent Brown

Keyon V. Brown was born on November 22, 2019 to Angel M. Ramey and Kenzington V. Brown. He departed this life on Friday, August 27, 2021at INOVA Fairfax Hospital.

Keyon loved to play with his toys. His favorites included dinosaurs and bubbles. He had a beautiful smile that would light up any room, and he loved to laugh and be silly. Keyon had many nicknames, the most popular being “Wop.” He was loved byeveryone who knew him.

Keyon leaves to cherish his memory, his loving mother and best friend, Angel M. Ramey; his father, Kenzington V. Brown; threebrothers, Reign Ramey, Kaden Brown and Oziah Brown; uncles, Matthew Ramey, Deshawn Williams,Darrius Brown,Daijordan Brown, Darian Smith, Elijah Ramey, William Ramey, William Lincoln, Tyson Lincoln and Carter McClintock; aunts, Kearstin Brown,Saniya Brown, Jasmine Lamelle, Erica Narel, Aaliyah Hogan, Sole’ Lincoln, Evelyn Lincoln and Corinne Kirchmaier; grandparents,Roxann Lincoln, Loreal Farewell, William Ramey, Tanya and Jeremy Smith and Paul Brown; great-grandmother, Julia Lucas; and a host of other family and friends.

Special thanks to Rhieannon Lincoln and Bradley and Regina Kirchmaier for always supporting Keyon in any way possible.

Viewing and visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. till time of service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 250 West Virginia Avenue, Hamilton, VA 20158.

Interment: Rock Hill Cemetery, Round Hill, VA.

