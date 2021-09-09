Mable Louise Grant, 1925-2021

Mable Louise Grant, age 96, of Middleburg, VA, departed this life on Tuesday August 31, 2021 at StoneSprings Hospital Center, Dulles, VA.

Mable Louise Grant was born July 7, 1925 in Middleburg, VA to the late Howard David Lloyd and Mary Stevenson Lloyd.She was best known by her family and friends as Mama, Mama Lou, Lou, Ant Louise and Miss Louise.

Louise married the late James William Grant, also of Middleburg, and had four children.Louise spent most of her life living in or near St. Louis.She made her home within walking distance of Mt. Zion Baptist Church where she was a devoted and active member her entire life.

She worked as a home health care aide in numerous homes around Loudoun until age 88.Her favorite past time was talking on the phone.She loved gardening and found pleasure in the simple things of life.She also loved to travel.

Preceding her in death were her daughter, Joyce, and sons Vernell and Azell.

She is survived by her eldest son, Wayne Grant of Charles Town, West Virginia; four grandchildren, Diane L. Paschal, Tamara Reid (Avery), Dante Howard and Dynell Smith; seven great-grandchildren, Danielle Reid, Avery Reid, Jonathan Reid, Sylvia Grant, Sad-e Grant Sheffey, Monica Thompson and Sierra Krug; four great-great grandchildren, Shayla Reid, Kayla Reid, Howard White and Sa-von Grant.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday September 12, 2021 viewing and visitation from 12:00 p.m. until time of service 1:00 p.m. at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 35286 Snake Hill Road, Middleburg, VA 20117.

The CDC COVID-19 protocols will be observed. Masks are required.

Interment: Mt. Zion Memorial Park, Middleburg, VA.

