Mary Thomas Wilson, 1929-2021

Mary Thomas Wilson age 92, of Manassas, VA, formerly of Cameron, SC.

Mary (nee Brunson) Thomas Wilson was born April 11, 1929 in Cameron, SC. She was the second child of six daughters born to William and Pernealia Brunson. She was educated in the elementary school system of South Carolina. From a previous union she had two children, with the late Henry Lee Thomas. She was also preceded in death by her late husband, Elder JC Wilson.

She leaves to cherish her memory her devoted daughters, Willa (Michael) Gillis of Manassas Park, VA and Carolyn Thomas of Manassas, VA; three sisters, including her twin sister, Martha Pauling of Orangeburg, SC, Collie Felder of Far Rockaway, NY, and Anne Brunson of Brooklyn, NY; two grandchildren, Lamar (Danielle) Sobers of West Palm Beach, FL and Lincoln (Tenisha) Sobers of Fredericksburg, VA; two great-grandchildren, Elijah and Jaylan; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, church family and friends.

Mary Thomas Wilson departed this life Tuesday morning, August 31, 2021, after a brief stay in the hospital. She is now soaring with God her Father and the heavenly angels.

Funeral services will be held on Friday September 10, 2021, viewing and visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service 11:00 a.m. at theFirst AME Church of Manassas, 10313 South Grant Avenue, Manassas, VA 20110.

Interment: Ketoctin Cemetery, 16595 Ketoctin Church Road, Purcellville, VA 20132.

