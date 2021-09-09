Middleburg Taps MacIntyre for Business Development Post

The Town of Middleburg has named Alexandra “Ali” MacIntyre its new director of Business Development and Community Partnerships.

She has served the past three years at the member relations manager at the Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce. She also served five years as the general manager at Briar Patch Bed & Breakfast.

She began her new position Sept. 7.

“We are thrilled to have Ali join our team at the Town of Middleburg,” Town Manager Danny Davis said. “She has demonstrated a keen ability to build relationships, provide support to our business community, and assist in the strategic initiatives of the Town Council.”

The town’s economic development operations have been recently refined to focus on business and community partnerships, business support services, communications and marketing, and events management and tourism support. MacIntyre also is charged with implementing the strategies defined in theEconomic Development Strategycompleted by Camoin Associates last year.

“I am truly excited to join the Town of Middleburg organization,” MacIntyre said. “Having lived in Northern Virginia for the past 8 years, Middleburg has a warmth and a familiarity that feels like home. I am grateful and excited to immerse myself in its culture and begin building relationships with those who live, work, and play here. The kindness and hospitality of the Town is unmatched, and it is an honor to join the Middleburg family.”