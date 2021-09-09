Vadah Kline Barney, a beloved grandmother, great-grandmother, mother, wife and friend, passed away peacefully in the early hours of Sunday, August 22, 2021, with her family by her side.

Vadah cherished her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and the time she spent with them. Her loving nature, playful spirit, and forever young attitude left an imprint on the hearts of everyone who knew her.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 63 years, Ray Barney. Those left behind to cherish her memory are her three children, Mary Jane Barney-Butler, Jamie Barney (Faith), Hooper McCann (Lee); her grandchildren Dorothy Butler-Landes (Kirk), Taryn Barney, Sean Barney (Brittany), Cadie McCann and Quinn McCann; her great grandchildren Gabriel Butler, Abby Landes, Richard Landes, Camden Chambers, Knox Chambers, and River Barney; as well as many friends and extended family.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite children’s charity.

Vadah’s family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the medical teams at Inova Loudoun and Capital Caring Health Hospice for their loving care and support.