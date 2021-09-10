Leesburg Police to Don 9/11 Commemorative Badge

Throughout the month of September, Leesburg Police Department officers will don a commemorative badge in honor of those that lost their lives 20 years ago during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

The custom badge includes elements related to the tragic events that occurred in New York, Virginia, and Pennsylvania. Those wearing an external vest will wear a similar custom high-definition embroidered badge patch. The badge and badge patch have been gifted at no cost to each officer as a token of appreciation for the dedication they each have demonstrated over the past year, and continue to display each and every day.

“Those old enough to remember can most likely recall exactly what they were doing and where they were on that dreadful and terrifying morning. The ensuing days and months following the events of Sept. 11, 2001 were steeped in unrelenting sadness and disbelief, but through our resolve we persevered and became a stronger nation,” stated Police Chief Gregory Brown.