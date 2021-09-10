Riverside Parkway Opening Delayed

The opening date for the final segment of Riverside Parkway, which will connect River Creek Parkway and Loudoun County Parkway, has been pushed back to Sept. 14 because of inclement weather.

The road project was scheduled to open the week of Sept. 5, but work to open the road was delayed by the heavy rains this week.

The $18.3 million project constructed a four-lane, median-divided roadway from Riverside Commons Plaza to Loudoun County Parkway at George Washington Boulevard. The project also included the removal of Lexington Drive on both sides of Rt. 7, a new water main and the replacement of the existing temporary traffic signal at Loudoun County Parkway and George Washington Boulevard with a permanent signal. It also offers an alternative to Rt. 7 for that stretch of road.

It was funded in part with Northern Virginia Transportation Authority funding.