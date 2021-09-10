Venetsanos Opens Fetch! Pet Care Franchise

Longtime Loudoun County resident Kristen Venetsanos has launched Fetch! Pet Care Loudoun

Fetch! Pet Care is the country’s largest franchised provider of professional dog walking and in-home pet sitting services, including puppy check-ins, private dog walking, pet sitting, overnight care and transportation.

“As a lifelong pet owner, I clearly understand why people consider their animals to be a part of the family,” Venetsanos said. “Personally, I expect the best care possible for my Chihuahua and Yorkie, and as such, our team provides clients with a level of service that ensures animals under our care are safe, exercised, fed and happy.”

Prior to opening Fetch! Pet Care Loudoun, Venetsanos worked as a program analyst.

Venetsanos hand-picks and trains each member of her team. All pet care providers are bonded, insured, background-checked and have specialized skills in caring for dogs, cats, birds, and other small-caged animals. Additionally, staff members have completed the American Red Cross’s first aid certification program.

The company’s mobile app provides scheduling and communication with team members as well as GPS tracking to enable clients to locate their animal during a walk and a journal for the sitter’s notes and photos.

For more information, call 571-833-1050 or emailloudoun@fetchpetcare.com.