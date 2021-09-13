Ida Lee Hosts Annual Dog Swim
The A.V. Symington Aquatic Center at Leesburg’s Ida Lee Park Recreation Center let the dogs have their day at the 13th annual Dog Swim Saturday, Sept. 11.
Lifeguards patrolled the pool looking out for the four-legged swimmers, who were allowed off-leash in the pool’s enclosed area, with a veterinarian standing by just in case. It was a farewell to summer and the last pool day of the year at the outdoor water park, which closed to humans on Monday, Sept. 6.
Dog were required to be at least be six months old, legally licensed, vaccinated, and wearing a visible dog license to join in the splashing and socializing.