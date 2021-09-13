Lansdowne Resort Announces New Food & Beverage Director

David Nicola has been named director of food and beverage of Lansdowne Resort.

Nicola comes to Lansdowne most recently from the Washington Golf & Country Club, where he was in charge of seven outlets featuring upscale and elegant dining experiences. Previously he worked with several high level Hyatt Hotels including Hyatt Regency Washington, Hyatt Regency Bethesda, Hyatt Regency Boston, and Hyatt Regency Cambridge.

“We are so happy to welcome David to Lansdowne Resort,” stated Executive Director Kevin Carter. “His food and beverage experience will be integral in supporting all of the resort’s outlets as well as supporting our culinary team.”

“I am thrilled to join the team of Lansdowne Resort, ” said Nicola. “Lansdowne has a high level reputation in the community and I look forward to supporting our team and creating amazing experiences for our members and guests.”

Nicola holds a Hospitality and Tourism management certificate from FAU, CIA Culinary Immersion Certificate as well as Business Management degree from Laney College.

He resides in Alexandria with his wife and two sons.