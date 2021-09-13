Leesburg Council Dems Endorse Gooditis

Five of the seven members of the Leesburg Town Council—and all of its Democrats—have endorsed Del. Wendy Gooditis (D-10) for re-election this November.

The Democratic majority includes Mayor Kelly Burk, Vice Mayor Marty Martinez, and council members Neil Steinberg, Zach Cummings and Ara Bagdasarian. The endorsement announcement was originally scheduled for a noontime press conference Monday on the Town Green outside of Town Hall, but was canceled just prior to that time because of a last-minute scheduling conflict, according to a press release.

Gooditis is facing a challenge for her seat from Republican nominee Nick Clemente. She has represented the 10thDistrict in the General Assembly since defeating then-incumbent Randy Minchew for the seat in 2017. She beat back a challenge from Minchew again in 2019, winning by a slightly higher margin.