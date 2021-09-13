One Family Hosts 9/11 Benefit Concert

One Family Gives, the philanthropic arm of One Family Brewing Company, which plans a brewery near Lovettsville, hosted a benefit concert on Saturday, Sept. 11 just south of town.

From noon until 9 p.m. the “Freedom Celebration” concert featured country performances from Noah Garner, U.S. Marine Mike Carrado and Lovettsville native Joey Hafner. Proceeds went to the Woody Williams Foundation to build a Gold Star Family Memorial Monument in Chesapeake and to HeroHomes to build a home for a wounded warrior and their family in Loudoun County. The evening was capped off with a fireworks show over the nascent brewery’s own Gold Star Family Memorial Monument.