Hillsboro, Purcellville Win Statewide Awards

Hillsboro’s ReThink9 traffic-calming and infrastructure project is being lauded with two statewide awards.

Last week, the project earned the town’s contractor, Volkert, engineering award for outstanding design of a non-VDOT project from the Virginia Transportation Construction Alliance.

According to the VTCA, project applications were judged by a panel of VDOT, municipal, and academia transportation professionals. Projects were rated based on aesthetics, the ability to meet community needs, cost effectiveness, adherence to schedule, and application of technology.

“We are very pleased that Volkert’s exceptional design work on our project is being recognized across the transportation construction industry,” said Mayor Roger Vance, who served as the town’s project manager. “Volkert was committed to excellence and displayed an exceptional ability to find context-sensitive solutions while successfully meeting Hillsboro’s community needs—all within a tightly constrained and challenging environment.”

“The delivery of the project was possible because of the dedication of the town’s leadership in securing the funding, having a clear vision for the historic restoration, and working diligently throughout the design and construction process to manage the work, budget and public outreach ensuring success of the project,” Bobby Hester, Volkert’s project manager, said. “My designers and construction field staff greatly appreciated the passion and dedication of the town’s project team daily.”

According to Vance, the engineering challenges of the project included the installation of new infrastructure—drinking water and sanitary sewer mains and laterals, storm water sewers, fiber optic conduit and the burial of all existing aerial utilities, under the narrow right of way flanked by homes and structures dating from the 18thand 19thcenturies.

Hillsboro leaders got more to celebrate Tuesday when the Virginia Municipal League announced the winners of this year’s Innovation awards.

In the Economic Development category, judges awarded the praise to ReThink9, citing its as “a remarkable story of economic revitalization, local volunteer civic leadership, community engagement, and extraordinary collaboration among engineers, designers, tradesmen, and construction workers.”

The VML also presented an Innovation Award to the Town of Purcellville in the Environmental Quality category. The town was recognized for transforming 93 acres of town-owned land into the largest municipality owned carbon sequestration and nutrient credit bank project in Northern Virginia. The planting of 111,000 in May is expected to generate revenue of $1 million through sale of the credits.