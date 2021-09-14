Randall Gets Office Budget Increase

The office of the county chair-at-large will get a budget boost of $45,000 per year after a vote by the Board of Supervisors on Sept. 8.

The money for this year will come out of the $1.7 million that was left unallocated at the end of the Fiscal Year 2022 budget process—revenues that the county expects to make this fiscal year, but which is not yet dedicated to another expense. It increases Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large)’s office budget from $290,182 to $335,182.

That money is separate from the salary Randall makes, which in 2022 is $84,376.44.

According to a meeting item prepared by her office, Randall asked for the office budget increase to hire a new staff member who will focus on constituent services and her work on regional, state and national bodies.

Supervisors voted 8-0-1 to approve the budget increase, with Supervisor Caleb E. Kershner (R-Catoctin) absent.