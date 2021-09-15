Lovettsville Break-ins Under Investigation

Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a series of thefts from vehicles and at least one home burglary in the New Town Meadows neighborhood in Lovettsville.

According to the report, vehicles onPottersfield Drive, Lovett Drive Tritapoe Place, and Stocks Street were entered overnight on Sept. 13-14. Some items were taken.

At 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, the resident of a Houser Drive home woke to find his kitchen window open and screen door cut. Searching the area, deputies found two sets of keys and purses with the contents scattered in the grass. The vehicles also were entered, and items taken at that home. The burglary occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m.