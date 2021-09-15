Stoneleigh Residents Under Boil Water Notice Following Line Break

Crews in Round Hill have worked throughout the day to repair a waterline break in the Stoneleigh neighborhood. While the repairs have been made, residents in the affected area are under a boil-water notice as a safety precaution.

As service returns, the town will be sampling the water to ensure the absence of bacteria. Until the safety is confirmed, Stoneliegh residents are asked to boil tap water before it is used for cooking or drinking. The water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute.

The area includes approximately 150 homes and the golf course.