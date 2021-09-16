Loudoun Animal Services to ‘Clear the Shelter’ Saturday

On Saturday, Sept. 18 Loudoun County Animal Services will be hosting a “Clear the Shelters” free pet adoption event from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. as part of the nationwide Clear the Shelters adoption initiative.

Adoption fees will be waived for all available pets, including cats, dogs, rabbits, small pets and livestock.

“This event could not be coming at a better time,” Shelter Operations Manager Amy Martin stated. “In just the last two weeks, we have received over 130 animals from a number of different sources. Our beautiful new shelter has allowed us to provide a safe haven for all of these pets, but our kennels are full, and we want to find them all loving homes. We are hopeful that the community will take this chance to come out and find a new best friend.”

On top of adoptions, the event will include a children’s craft tent, raffle baskets and giveways.

Prospective adopters can see available pets online at loudoun.gov/animals. Most adoptions can be completed on the same day.

All dogs, cats and rabbits adopted from Loudoun County Animal Services are spayed or neutered and receive a microchip which is registered to their adopter. Dogs and cats also receive age-appropriate vaccinations. The shelter frequently has many other pets available for adoption including hamsters, guinea pigs, chickens, rabbits, other small pets and livestock.

The new Loudoun shelter is at 42225 Adoption Drive, Leesburg. Note that Kincaid Boulevard remains closed from the direction of Battlefield Parkway; drivers should take Sycolin Road to Crosstrail Boulevard.