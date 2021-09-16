Lovettsville Utility Director Takes Leesburg Post

Stephen Gates, Lovettsville’s director of utilities and information technology, is stepping down to take a new job with the Town of Leesburg.

Gates has worked for Lovettsville since 2014 when he was hired away from Loudoun Water to be the town’s utility supervisor. He was promoted to utility director the following year and added IT director to his title in February.

Mayor Nate Fountain credited Gates with hoping to make Lovettsville a leader in the IT field among small municipalities.

His work in Leesburg will focus on information technology.