School Board Sets Sept. 24 Deadline for Broad Run District Applicants

kingOnly eight days remain for people interested in being appointed to the Broad Run District School Board vacancy to submit themselves for consideration.

The board will select a replacement for Leslee King, who died Aug. 31 of complications from a heart procedure she underwent earlier in the summer.

Those interested in the interim appointment must file with the School Board prior to noon on Sept. 24, providing a résumé, a statement of interest including qualifications, a sworn and notarized affirmation that they are qualified both as a registered voter and a resident of the Broad Run District.

School Board members will discuss the candidates during an Oct. 5 hearing that will include an opportunity for public comment on the candidates.

The selected appointee will serve as an interim School Board member until a special election is held. Under state law, the election will be held no later than the next General Election on Nov. 8, 2022. The board may petition the Circuit Court to hold the election earlier.

Individuals interested in consideration for the vacancy must submit the required materials to Shari Byrne, Clerk of the School Board, at 21000 Education Court, Ashburn VA, 20148, or via email atshari.byrne@lcps.org.