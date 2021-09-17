Citing Jan. 6, Randall Discourages Sept. 18 Counter-Protesting
Following the events of Jan. 6, 2020, when a mob attempted to overturn the 2020 presidential election by disrupting a normally procedural vote by Congress, Loudoun County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) is once again encouraging people not to counter-protest at a follow up event on Saturday.
The “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6, spurred on by the myth of widespread voting fraud perpetrated by some conservative media personalities and politicians including then-President Donald J. Trump, escalated into rioters pushing into the nation’s capitol, members of Congress fleeing the chambers and their offices, vandalism to the capitol building, and injuries and death among both rioters and police officers. So far, more than 600 people have been charged for their involvement.
Randall had issued a statement before that event advising Loudouners not to travel to Washington, DC to counter-protest.
Another rally dubbed “Justice for J6” is planned for Sept. 18 seeking to protect the Jan. 6 rioters from prosecution. Already fences have gone up around the Capitol in preparation for the event.
Pointing to the events of Jan. 6, Randall on Friday again urged Loudouners not to travel to DC to counter-protest, and called on her colleagues in the region to issue similar warnings.
“There are times when counter-protesting for a just cause is right and righteous. However, we all know there was no election fraud in the 2020 election,” Randall stated. “This is the time to allow those who want to believe the Big Lie to stand alone and be seen for who they are: people who don’t believe in our democracy and who are willing to kill law enforcement officers while harming our country.”
6 thoughts on “Citing Jan. 6, Randall Discourages Sept. 18 Counter-Protesting”
Oh the sick irony of Phyllis “Defund the Police” Randall wagging her finger about violence against Law Enforcement.
Good grief.
Is her quote for real? “people who don’t believe in our democracy and who are willing to kill law enforcement officers…” Randall needs to start preaching to the Democrats who have been killing cops for 18+ months.
I think Chair Randall struck the right tone, once again. Why dignify the protesters with attendance at a counterprotest? Let them believe their silly theory that Donald Trump won the November election. Nothing you can say will convince them otherwise. Loudoun is under siege by extremists. Many of them probably will attend tomorrow’s event. As Winston Churchill said, “You will never reach your destination if you stop and throw stones at every dog that barks.”
This must be on behalf of one of those other “bodies” that Phyllis works for — Spreading propaganda for the Ministry of Truth.
She has zero standing to lecture Loudouners on who, what, when, and how to protest. She lacks the moral, ethical, and intellectual authority to say anything in this regard. This is all distraction scheme away from the astonishing incompetence in DC, Richmond, and Harrison Street.
It’d be nice to see local journalists look into the tangible benefits derived for Loudoun from all of her other activities on “bodies”, rather than regurgitating her hyper-partisan drivel.
I was going to go but since Phyllis said not to I guess I’ll cancel my plans. Now can she tell me what she is doing to help lower taxes for LOUDOUN residents.
First of all no one is going and if Randall’s buddies Antifa and the BLM don’t instigate everything will remain peaceful.