Citing Jan. 6, Randall Discourages Sept. 18 Counter-Protesting

Following the events of Jan. 6, 2020, when a mob attempted to overturn the 2020 presidential election by disrupting a normally procedural vote by Congress, Loudoun County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) is once again encouraging people not to counter-protest at a follow up event on Saturday.

The “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6, spurred on by the myth of widespread voting fraud perpetrated by some conservative media personalities and politicians including then-President Donald J. Trump, escalated into rioters pushing into the nation’s capitol, members of Congress fleeing the chambers and their offices, vandalism to the capitol building, and injuries and death among both rioters and police officers. So far, more than 600 people have been charged for their involvement.

Randall had issued a statement before that event advising Loudouners not to travel to Washington, DC to counter-protest.

Another rally dubbed “Justice for J6” is planned for Sept. 18 seeking to protect the Jan. 6 rioters from prosecution. Already fences have gone up around the Capitol in preparation for the event.

Pointing to the events of Jan. 6, Randall on Friday again urged Loudouners not to travel to DC to counter-protest, and called on her colleagues in the region to issue similar warnings.

“There are times when counter-protesting for a just cause is right and righteous. However, we all know there was no election fraud in the 2020 election,” Randall stated. “This is the time to allow those who want to believe the Big Lie to stand alone and be seen for who they are: people who don’t believe in our democracy and who are willing to kill law enforcement officers while harming our country.”