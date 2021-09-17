Claude Moore Park Plans Fall Festival and Photo Expo

The annualClaudeMooreParkFall Festival and Photo Expo will be held Saturday, Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Visitors may stop by for the chance to enjoy live music, food, pumpkin painting, local artisan crafts and an exhibit by local photographers entitled “Natural Spaces and Old Places.” Viewers can vote for their favorite photo to win the Paul Glascock Memorial People’s Choice Award.

Admission is free. ClaudeMooreParkis at 21544 Old Vestals Gap Road in Sterling. For more information, call 571-258-3700.