Clothing Donations Sought for Afghan Refugees

TheDulles South Neighborhood Closet is holding large-scale clothing donation drop-off at Lightridge High School in Aldie to support Afghan refugees how have been brought to the region.

Hundreds of volunteers will be on-hand to accept clothing donations, which will then be sorted and packed for shipment by truck to military bases, where they will be distributed directly to individual refugees.

The collectionwill be held from 9 a.m. to noon. The school is located at 41025 Collaboration Dr.

For more information, please go to the Dulles South Neighborhood Closet page on Facebook.