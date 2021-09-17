COVID Quarantine Period in School District Drops from 14 Days to 10 Days

The quarantine period for students, teachers, and staff exposed to COVID-19 will be shortened from 14 days to 10 days, Superintendent Scott Ziegler announced today.

The LCPS COVID dashboard reports that as of Sept. 17, there are 105 active cases among students, and 21 among teachers. There are 14 teachers and 165 students quarantining, who are designated as close contacts.

“Based on the extremely low number of student cases, we will continue to follow the Virginia Department of Health guidance, which allows for shorter quarantine durations as acceptable alternatives in K12 schools to allow prioritization of school attendance,” Ziegler said in a statement. “For a lot of children and their families, quarantining for 14 days is a hardship, economically and in regard to their mental health. This is especially true in grades kindergarten through six, where students are not yet eligible to be vaccinated.”

Students who are currently in quarantine may return on the 11thday of that period, if they are asymptomatic and do not test positive.

Fully vaccinated individuals who have no COVID-19 symptoms do not need to quarantine.

The school district’s COVID-19 information dashboard can be viewedhere.