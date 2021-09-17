Electronics Recycling Offered Sept. 18

Loudoun County will host an electronics recycling event Saturday, September 18, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Leesburg Park and Ride, 19730 Sycolin Road, Leesburg.

There is a limit of five items per vehicle. A one-cubic-foot size box or equivalent size container for smaller items will be considered one item. Fees will be charged for televisions and hard drive destruction services. Only credit cards will be accepted.

Some household electronics are not accepted, such as refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, fluorescent bulbs, smoke detectors, and other equipment that contains chemicals, asbestos, radioactive components, liquid fuels, or mercury.

On-site hard drive destruction will be provided upon request for $4 per hard drive if removed from a computer prior to the event.Destruction services for intact hard drives, or those that have not already been removed from the computer, will cost $20 each. There is also a fee of $10 per TV or computer monitor,

For more information about the electronics recycling event, call 703-771-5514 or email oswm@loudoun.gov. More information is online at loudoun.gov/electronics.