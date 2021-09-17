Loudoun Supervisor Seeks Study of School Segregation Harm
Supervisor Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian) will ask her colleagues on the county board and School Board “to study the harm caused by Loudoun County’s discrimination of Black students and seek out ways to rectify disparities.”
While her Sept. 17 announcement and proposed board item are not clear on what form that study will take, Briskman cites examples around the country such as city mayors committing to pay reparations for slavery, Georgetown University paying reparations to the descendants of 272 slaves the university sold in 1838 to save itself from bankruptcy, and House Bill 1980 passed this year introduced by Loudoun Del. David A. Reid (D-32) establishing the Enslaved Ancestors College Access Scholarship and Memorial Program.
That bill requires Longwood University, the University of Virginia, Virginia Commonwealth University, the Virginia Military Institute, and The College of William and Mary to annually identify and memorialize all enslaved people who worked at those universities and provide “atangible benefit such as a college scholarship or community-based economic development program for individuals or specific communities with a demonstrated historic connection to slavery that will empower families to be lifted out of the cycle of poverty.”
She also referenced a joint apology for the history of school segregation in Loudoun issued by the county board and School Board.
“Rectifying these disparities is a moral imperative. It is my hope these discussions will lead to mitigation of these egregious harms, at least on the local level, and potentially set an example as to how our nation could respond,” Briskman stated in the press release. “We need to have these conversations in order to heal our county, our state, and our country.”
“The purpose of a truth and reconciliation committee is to hold public hearings to establish the scale and impact of a past injustice, typically involving wide-scale human rights abuses, and make it part of the permanent, unassailable public record,” reads the meeting item prepared for the Sept. 21 county board meeting by Briskman’s office.
But the first step, according to that item, will be to send the idea to the Joint Board of Supervisors and School Board Committee to discuss and send back to the Board of Supervisors with recommendations. Briskman also sits on that committee.
Loudoun’s Black community often faced hardship attempting to educate their children, including resistance to integration and underfunding from the county. Loudoun County was one of the last school districts in the country to desegregate. Loudoun Schools were integrated in 1968, 14 years after the U.S. Supreme Court’s Brown vs. Board of Education ruling that declared separate public schools based on race to be unconstitutional.
The county board fought integration, including supporting a state constitutional amendment that would allow them to help pay for white students to go to private schools, avoiding integrated public schools; withholding work on Douglass Elementary School and Douglass High School unless “reasonable assurance was given by the parents of colored children of the County that they conform to the opinion that their education be promoted better by their continued school attendance on a segregated basis,” and joining the effort to defund schools rather than integrate. During that time, the School Board was appointed by the Board of Supervisors.
Briskman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the proposal.
6 thoughts on “Loudoun Supervisor Seeks Study of School Segregation Harm”
Joe Biden (D) fought against desegregation busing.
He gets a free pass, why?
Unfortunately, racism is alive & well everywhere in America. There’s no special carve-out for Loudoun County. Did you know about 25 percent of county residents were enslaved in the 1800s? That’s a terrible legacy that cannot be eradicated overnight. Juli Briskman is to be commended for this initiative. Let’s build a world beyond racism & discrimination. Everyone benefits from that effort.
Unadulterated wasted of money on another….study!
Lemme’ think… Lemme’ think. What entity was behind segregation? Ah yes… The Democrat party.
Thanks to LN having linking to related stories, I’ll just use my comment from September to give Supervisor Finger lady some other issues to ponder:
I eagerly await her and fellow democrat board members to apologize for the democrat party supporting slavery, starting the Civil War, the formation and perpetuation of the KKK, instituting Jim Crow laws, and the democrats strong opposition to the 13th and 14th Amendments, along with their opposition to the Civil Rights acts.
Plus the democrat party’s adamant support for the whole sale genocide of innocent black babies courtesy of Planned Parenthood and their admiration for the racist PP founder Margret Sanger.
Don’t forget to study the effects of the current occupant of the White House and his role in imprisoning tens of thousands of black people via the 1994 Crime Bill. Plus the role of Vice President Cackles for locking up thousands of black Californians for smoking weed, while admitting she got high herself. God forbid Finger Lady actually do anything toward improving the school system.
Here we go folks with Democrats teeing up to steal more money through the theft of taxation and funnel it to their political friends. The crazy train has come to a complete stop in Loudoun County.
If Democrats actually wanted to help Blacks, they would do things like create an educational voucher system so poor Blacks can get out of the failing schools they hate. The highest desire for Charter Schools comes from Black parents because they see how the public school system is failing their children. And, yet, the Democrat Party and Democrat officials thwart Charter Schools, or any school choice for that matter, at every turn to appease the Teachers Unions. Democrat policies on education have failed the Black community for numerous decades. Educational reparations is just more cover for Democrats to harvest votes while keeping a dependency and never actually solving a problem.
Rather than feed their delusional hatred. We ought to get rid of the race hucksters like Briskman and return this money to taxpayers.