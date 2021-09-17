Mall Vaccination Site Reopens

With booster shots and vaccination for younger children expected soon, Loudoun County is shutting down the Sterling Elementary School vaccine clinic and reopening the larger Dulles Town Center clinic by appointment only.

The Sterling Elementary site only opened on Sept. 4, and was briefly open by appointment Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. But with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Virginia Department of Health anticipated to recommend COVID-19 vaccine booster doses and vaccinating children ages 5-12, the county announced Tuesday that the mall vaccine clinic will reopen beginning Friday, Sept. 17, also by appointment.

But the county’s vaccine site also is not the only option—vaccines are widely available in the community at doctors’ offices and pharmacies. Loudoun Health Department Director Dr. David Goodfriend has suggested getting a flu and vaccine shot at the same time to be ready for the winter.

“We’re going to have COVID in the winter,” Goodfriend said during the Sept. 8 Board of Supervisors meeting. “The last thing you want is to wonder, do I have COVID? Do I need to isolate for 10 days?”

With the Delta variant at large, new COVID-19 cases in Loudoun remain twice as high as this time last year, with an average over the last week of 79 new cases a day as of Sept. 17. Currently, every locality in Virginia except for Manassas Park and Fairfax City are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission of the virus, according to the Virginia Department of Health, based on the number of new cases per capita.

Visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccination site. To make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine at the county’s Dulles Town Center site beginning Friday, Sept. 17, visit loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine.