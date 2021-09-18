Letter: Frank Volberg, Purcellville

In the current dispute between Rockland owners and the new Whites ferry owner, the latter is trying to use eminent domain to seize private land from Rockland for the Virginia side landing.

This dispute should be negotiated between the two parties and a compromise reached. Eminent domain has no place in this situation.

Although opening Whites Ferry does have public benefit, this is a dispute between farm owners and a for-profit entity. The only fair outcome is negotiated compromise.



Frank Volberg, Purcellville