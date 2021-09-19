Sheriff’s Office Seeks Mall-Area Purse Snatcher

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a strong-armed robbery that happened Saturday night outside the Dulles Town Center mall.

According to the report, shortly before 8 p.m. Sept. 18, woman was seated outside of the Macy’s Store someone grabbed her purse. After a brief struggle, the man ran from the area. The victim was not injured.

The suspect was described as a Black male, 5-feet, 9-inches to 5-feet, 10-inches tall, and was wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and was carrying a black backpack. Detectives are reviewing surveillance video in the area in an effort to identify him.

Anyone with information about the case or who witnessed the incident and have not already talked with law enforcement, is asked to contact Det. R. Reed at 703-777-1021. You may also submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.