Dulles South Community Collect Essentials for Afghan Refugees

Dozens of volunteers from the Dulles South Neighborhood Closet, its partner churches, and members of the Lightridge High School community collected and sorted goods for Afghan refugees Sunday morning.

Donations included clothes, diapers, toiletries, and baby formula.

“We have members of the community who were serving as interpreters at the Dulles Expo Center, and they became aware of the really high level of Sharlene Jones said. “There were infants who arrived with only the diaper that had been on much longer than it should have been, simply because there were no replacements.”

For several volunteers, the project hit close to home. Lightridge High School sophomore Marwa Saifi and her family are members of the Afghan community.

“It’s super personal and important,” Saifi said of the project. “Knowing I’m helping my community, and people like me who don’t have all these things that I was so grateful to be born with. It is amazing that I can give back. It’s such a great feeling.”